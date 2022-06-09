CLEARFIELD – Last week Clearfield’s Corner Concert Series had a successful 2022 season opener on a beautiful evening with music from local country artist Joe Quick.

This Friday features live music from Ride The Song, which will play a variety of bluegrass, blues and country. The concert begins at 7 p.m., during the downtown cruise-in.

So, grab a lawn chair or blanket and pick a spot under the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park, and enjoy a nostalgic night with friends and family.

On Friday, June 17, fan favorite – Hell Bent – will hit the stage with old school hard rock. Follow the Corner Concert Series on Facebook for a full season line-up and updates.

This summer funds are being raised for Boxes of Hope, a non-profit that sends care packages to women battling breast cancer. For more information, visit boh4bc.org.