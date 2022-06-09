CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man is behind bars for his alleged involvement in the sale of various illegal drugs locally.

Cody J. Ogden, 35, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility, as well as misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 17, police observed a gray Honda Pilot in the Kerr Addition area for a short period at a known “drug residence.”

Officers followed the vehicle, which has a malfunctioning exhaust system, and conducted a traffic stop along state Route 879 near the Interstate 80 on-ramp.

Ogden was seated in the rear, and it was learned he’d previously been at the residence and a backpack was observed inside the vehicle.

Initially he claimed the bag belonged to a relative but later changed his story and admitted to ownership. He also granted police consent to search, which yielded a pipe with residue.

When Ogden was taken into custody, he was in possession of a cellular device; police asked for consent to search his phone, as he had items linking him to a different drug investigation.

Numerous Facebook messages confirmed Ogden’s involvement in the purchase and sale of illegal drugs – namely crystal methamphetamine and pills, police said.

Subsequently, a search warrant yielded 1,766 pages of messages between Ogden and others, from Sept. 18 through Oct. 19, 2021, regarding the sale of pills, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and meth.

Ogden waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, sending his case to the Court of Common Pleas. Bail remains set at $25,000.