BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Several locals completed “The Murph Challenge” at Brookville Underground Fitness on May 31. (Photo submitted by Jamie Popson. Top L to R: Jenny Curry, Patrick Diedrich, Hunter Geer, Casey Belfiore, Andrew Turnbull, Brenda Emery, Janelle Popson, Bill Morrison, Samantha Kennedy, Bo Marshall, Ben Marzullo, and Mel Marzullo. Bottom L to R: Teri Stitzinger, Jen Miller, Landon […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/locals-honor-navy-seal-hero-by-completing-the-murph-challenge/