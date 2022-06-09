Lawrence Township
- Police conducted a traffic stop June 7 on state Route 879 in Clearfield that resulted in a warrant service and drug violation. During the stop, 33-year-old Dana Walk of Clearfield was found to have an active warrant through Clearfield County Domestic Relations. Walk was also allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Walk was housed in county jail on the warrant, and charges were filed for possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.