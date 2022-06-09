Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. currently has and opening for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk. Payroll/Accounts Payable requirements: Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, and Adobe Acrobat Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers Excellent work ethic Hours are 8am?5pm Monday?Friday What […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-payroll-accounts-payable-clerk/