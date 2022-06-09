BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is behind bars following a domestic altercation in which he allegedly punched a woman and choked her while she was holding her daughter.

According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Brennan Isaac Dickinson in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on June 5.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, June 4, around 11:00 p.m., troopers from PSP DuBois responded to an apartment located on 7th Avenue, in Brockway Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of an active domestic incident.

Prior to arrival, police were advised that both parties involved were separated, and one had left the area. Upon arrival, police spoke with a known female victim, who stated that she and Brennan Dickinson were having a verbal argument that turned physical. She told police that Dickinson punched her in the head multiple times, and also punched her in the nose causing her nose to bleed, the complaint states.

The victim stated that she then picked up her child to calm her down because she was upset, and Dickinson choked her while she was holding her daughter, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim stated while Dickinson was choking her, she was having trouble breathing.

A nearby neighbor then knocked on the door, and Dickinson stopped choking the victim and left the apartment out the rear door, the complaint indicates.

Police observed a bloody nose and swelling on the victim’s face, the complaint notes.

Dickinson was arraigned at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, on the following charges in front of Judge Inzana:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.