Audrey Vereshack to receive diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School and attend Robert Morris University in the fall

Smoke Run resident Audrey Vereshack turned to Reach Cyber Charter School in the middle of her freshman year to for a flexible and reliable option for her education, and she thrived.

Audrey’s educational accolades include being a member of Reach Cyber’s National Honor Society, finishing in second place at the 2021 USA Memory Championship and being honored as the 2021 Distinguished Gifted Student in PA.

Outside of the classroom, Audrey has competed in cheerleading and indoor baton twirling.

In the fall, Audrey will attend Robert Morris University, where she has been accepted into the honors program and will major in English with the aspiration of pursuing a career in law.

Audrey is excited to receive her high school diploma at Reach Cyber’s upcoming in-person commencement ceremony at Spooky Nook Sports on June 9, 2022.