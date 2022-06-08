CLEARFIELD – Resident Mark Eveleth, also pastor of Riverview Bible Church, addressed the Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday about an ongoing neighbor issue.

Eveleth raised concerns about the amount of trash dumping and burning on the neighboring property owned by Dustin Quigley. He also stated that this has led to rats invading his own property.

Resident Ron Porter raised concerns as well due to the fact that his wife has breathing issues and when burning happens on Quigley’s property, Porter has to either take his wife someplace else or to the hospital to be treated for her breathing.

Supervisor Randy Powell advised both residents that he has placed a call to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner agreed with Powell and also advised both Eveleth and Porter that Quigley would be receiving a fine in the near future.

Police Chief Doug Clark asked the supervisors to consider sending an officer to Active Shooter Instructor Certification at the end of August in Monroeville.

He also reported that there were 1,045 incidents for the month of May that included but were not limited to DUIs, drugs, non-traffic violations, warning notices, traffic stops, traffic violations, warrants, court appearances and accidents. The officer of the month for May was Officer Zach Cowan.

Roadmaster Ron Woodling reported that the culvert pipe job on Fork Run Road is completed, and it just needs guiderails and since the Gulich Avenue area will be getting new guiderails, those guiderails will be moved to Fork Run Road soon.

Ruffner reported that the township will be advertising for bids on fencing for the dog park in the Lawrence Rec Park. Those interested are welcome to e-mail Ruffner for the bid form or contact Barb Shaffner at the township office.

Ruffner also said the job for code enforcement officer will be advertised again soon. According to Ruffner, there has not been any qualified applicants.