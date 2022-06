Elmer Frank Reed, 84, of Ringgold Township, passed away June 6, 2022. Elmer was born October 13, 1937, in Worthville, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank Alton and Marie Evelyn Smathers Reed. He wrote about his family in the “Jefferson County Pennsylvania History,” published in 1982. “My father purchased his farm of 132 acres on March 23, 1947, from Cal Mowery. […]

