DUBOIS – DuBois Community Days is returning this Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, reminded DuBois City Council on Monday night.

Festivities will officially begin Friday at 5 p.m. at the DuBois City Park, and include bands and entertainment, such as “Her Royalty Majesty’s Secret Circus.”

Wednesday, at 5 p.m., the Tunnel to Towers mobile exhibit will travel through DuBois, beginning at Comfort Suites before making its way down Liberty Boulevard to its Community Days location.

It will be escorted by the DuBois Fire Department, which will be recorded as part of a national commercial for Tunnel to Towers. The public is encouraged to attend and participate.

In other business, DuBois Fire Chief Joe Mitchell asked council for support in official grievances with Clearfield County’s Department of Emergency Management.

According to Mitchell, the department changed how alerts were issued following a meeting on the matter. The change puts an end to pre-alerts to fire personnel before a siren.

Mitchell said pre-alerts give emergency responders better knowledge of where to go. This change wasn’t the only complaint, however.

According to Mitchell, meetings are usually preceded with voice messages, social media posts and text messages, but there was poor notification of this meeting and so poor attendance.

Mitchell said the meeting was not attended by the DuBois City and Sandy Township fire departments but did note he was uncertain of the township’s view on the alert changes.