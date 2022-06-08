HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) teamed up on Tuesday in a show of support for the Harrisburg Community Correction Center’s (CCC) litter clean-up effort. (Pictured above: PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. Photo courtesy PennDOT.) This is an example of broader administration efforts to combat litter. “As we enter into our […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/department-of-corrections-penndot-highlight-partnerships-to-reduce-litter/