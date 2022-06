Dan J. Ferringer, 95, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living in Brookville. He was born on November 10, 1926, to the late Reuben Ferringer Sr., and Grace (Knappenberger) Ferringer in Brookville. Dan married Helen Hibler in Rockford, IL, in 1956; Helen preceded him in passing. He proudly served his […]

