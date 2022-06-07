Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.94/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 46.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.76/gallon higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $4.55/gallon while the most expensive was $6.09/gallon, a difference of $1.54/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 56.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:

June 6, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 6, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)

June 6, 2019: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

June 6, 2018: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 6, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 6, 2016: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 6, 2015: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 6, 2014: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

June 6, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

June 6, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $4.90/g, up 22.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.68/g.

Hagerstown- $4.61/g, up 17.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.43/g.

York – $4.90/g, up 14.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.76/g.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.

“Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead.

“In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

Unlike AAA’s once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.