On Saturday, June 4th, 2022, Jeannie (Carol) Campbell was welcomed home by her heavenly Father, who she had lovingly and faithfully served all of her earthly life. Until her final moments, she praised Him for his goodness to her. Jeannie was born on October 7, 1947, in Punxsutawney, to Virginia (Hewitt) Carol and George Carol, Sr., who both preceded her […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jeannie-carol-campbell/