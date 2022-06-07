Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI occurred June 3 in the area of Antes Hill and Carbon Mine roads in Clearfield. According to police, information was received about a motorist who had been passed out behind the wheel for around 30 minutes. Upon arrival, officers found the male inside his vehicle, which was partially off the roadway with the engine running and in drive. It took officers numerous attempts to wake the male, and he was allegedly found to be under the influence of an illegal substance. He was subsequently taken into custody, but wouldn’t submit to a legal blood draw. Police obtained a search warrant for the legal blood draw, but the male refused to comply. Charges have been filed through the district court.
Sandy Township
- Police responded to a reported vehicle crash June 5 in Sandy Township. According to police, a 35-year-old Mahaffey man was travelling north on Stanley Road when he dozed off, causing his vehicle to travel off the road and hit a tree head-on before catching fire. No injuries occurred as a result, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
- On June 5, police received a report about an apparent foreign male asking for money in the vicinity of the Falls Creek Sheetz or Pilot. The caller also stated that they observed a small child who was not properly restrained in the male’s vehicle. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the male.
- On June 5, police were contacted by an employee of DuBois Nursing home who reported a harassing phone call from an associate of a resident.
- On June 6, police were contacted by a 61-year-old Treasure Lake man who reported someone took $3,000 from a safe in his home, as well as $1,500 from a drawer six months ago. The investigation continues at this time.
- On June 6, police were contacted by a 21-year-old Curwensville man who reported that someone hit and caused minor damage to his truck while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot.
- On June 6, police were contacted by an employee of the VA Clinic who reported having problems setting the alarm due to an open door. Officers assisted in finding the open door and ensuring the building was clear.
- On June 6, police reported a false alarm at Fayette Resources.
- Police received a report about a vehicle over an embankment June 6 on Gamelands Road. Upon arrival, the vehicle was located with no occupants, but its lights and windshield wipers were on. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the driver later contacted police. The investigation continues at this time.