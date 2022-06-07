LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois man who allegedly stalked, harassed, and threatened to kill a woman is facing a formal arraignment in Common Pleas Court.

According to court documents, the Lawrence Township Police Department on May 25 filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Kevin Alexander Kear.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 12:49 p.m. on May 24, at a fitness center in Lawrence Township, Clearfield, County, in which Lawrence Township Police were dispatched for a report of harassment.

According to the complaint, the caller reported she had a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Kevin Kear, which had expired, and he had jumped into her car in the parking lot as she was on her way to get another PFA. Kear threatened to kill her if she got another one and then got out of the car in the gym parking lot.

Police spoke with the victim who stated that Kear pulled into the parking lot in a black Nissan Rogue and got into the vehicle she was driving, the complaint indicates.

The victim told Kear that she was going to hand out flyers for the gym after her appointment and told him that was all she was doing when he asked. She stated she tried to remain civil with him due to him being in the vehicle. While in the vehicle, Kear told the victim that if police were involved again, he would “show her how quickly he could kill her” and that a PFA was just a piece of paper, according to the complaint.

Police observed a security video that showed the Nissan passing the entrance of the gym.

An officer spoke with a probation officer of Clearfield County Adult Probation. He stated he had seen Kear and the victim downtown near the courthouse. The victim had also stated that this had happened and that she had mouthed “help” but he had not noticed it, the complaint states.

Police cleared the scene but responded at 3:26 p.m. for another disturbance.

The manager of the gym had called reporting that Kear had returned and was pounding on the doors trying to get to the victim, the complaint indicates.

Upon arrival, police located the black Nissan Rogue and then made contact with Kear and the victim, who were just inside the gym, the complaint notes.

An officer asked Kear what was happening, and he stated he was talking to (the victim). The officer advised Kear that he would need to leave and asked him to speak outside. Kear complied and was advised of the previous complaint and that police had received a written statement. Kear stated the PFA had expired, and that (the victim) had called him yesterday. He stated he had come earlier and rode with her. Kear also stated that the probation officer had seen them, but anything she reported being said between the two of them would be hearsay, according to the complaint.

The officer then advised him that he was being charged, the complaint notes.

Police spoke with the victim again who stated that Kear had calmly said that he was going to kill her, the complaint indicates.

Kear was arraigned on May 25 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass on the following charges:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

– Harassment – Follow in Public Place, Summary (two counts)

– Harassment – Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary (two counts)

– Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.

Charges were waived for court on June 1 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Glass.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.