ST. MARYS – The Elk County Democratic Committee will hold its quadrennial reorganizational meeting on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the residence of the committee chair in St. Marys.

The reorganizational meeting is required by the committee by-laws and will include the election of a committee chair, vice-chair and treasurer.

To serve in one of these offices, an individual must be a registered Democrat in Elk County and must have been registered as a Democrat for at least two years prior to the meeting.

While the meeting is open to all registered Democrats in Elk County, only those duly elected to a precinct committee member position or state committee position during the May primary election are permitted to nominate, second or cast a vote for a committee officer.

Those eligible individuals will be notified by mail regarding the meeting. As this is one of the most important meetings that the committee holds, the current officers strongly encourage all Democrats to attend.

Virtual Zoom and dial-in options will be available for the meeting, but Committee members must attend in person to be able to vote for officers.

Prior to the meeting, starting at 6 p.m., a picnic style dinner and social hour will take place where Democrats can get to meet and converse other area activists.

This is a great opportunity to talk and share ideas with fellow progressives in our community.

With tremendous candidates for state level office for Governor – Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. – Austin Davis, U.S. Senate – John Fetterman as well as regionally U.S. Congress – Mike Molesevich and PA State Rep. – Erica Vogt, 2022 is a “critical year for Democrats to succeed to protect our democracy, our environment and our basic civil rights.”

Whether you’ve participated in the past or this is your first time getting involved with the Elk County Democratic Committee, your participation is vitally important.

For more information on the committee, its re-organizational meeting, Zoom or dial-in credentials, or for directions to the Chair’s residence for the meeting, please e-mail chair@elkdems.com or Phone/Text 814-636-1030.