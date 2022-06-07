DUBOIS – A DuBois woman is facing felony drug charges for allegedly having multiple drugs and a large sum of cash.

Police say Michele Elizabeth Houston, 47, was on state parole when authorities searched her residence on May 17 and found drugs and paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit, the parole agent found four bricks of heroin containing 800 stamp bags packaged for sale, a bundle of 10 stamp bags of heroin, six individual stamp bags, a glass pipe and $410 in cash in her pockets.

A search warrant was obtained and executed for her home on Robinson Street.

When questioned, Houston allegedly said she had two safes in her bedroom that had heroin, methamphetamine and money in them.

In the room, they found a brown box with six stamp bags of heroin, a baggie with a white-powdered substance, two stamp bags filled with an unknown substance, used stamp bags, additional baggies and drug paraphernalia.

In a black purse, they reportedly located five stamp bags of heroin and $311 in cash. The items and safes were placed into evidence.

In a second bedroom, they found pills and drug paraphernalia.

After getting an additional warrant for the safes, they were both opened and searched.

The first one had a plastic jar containing jewels, a wallet with credit cards belonging to Houston and $1,168 in cash, $747 in cash and another wallet with $24 in cash, police said.

The second safe had lottery tickets, three baggies of crystal methamphetamine, a wooden box containing 471 stamp bags of heroin, miscellaneous pills, $4,163 in cash, silver bars and more jewels, according to the criminal complaint.

Houston is charged with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17 at District Judge Dave Meholick’s office in DuBois.