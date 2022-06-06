PENFIELD – The program schedule has been announced for June 17-18 at the Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, June 17 – Pennsylvania Native Species Day

Join the Fight Against Common Invasives:

2 p.m. – Beach House steps

We will discuss how to identify a variety of invasive species and what steps that can then be taken to control or even eliminate them from an area. With your new knowledge, you can join the fight against the invaders.

Dangerous Invasions:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

In celebration of PA Native Species Day, we are showing Dangerous Invasions: Invasive Plants in Pennsylvania, to let you know what some of the threats to our Native Species can be. Learn to identify the invaders, and try to limit their spread.

Saturday, June 18

Natural Symbols Hike:

11 a.m. – Souders Trail/Ball Field

We use natural symbols to represent our country, our state, and sometimes even sports teams. Learn more about these symbols and especially those that represent Pennsylvania. Please wear footgear appropriate for a trail.

Why Native Species?:

1 p.m. – Beach House steps

Learn why it is important to protect native plant species and control invasive ones. Resources on finding native plant species will be provided.

Log Drive!:

3 p.m. – Beach

Bring your sand buckets to haul water for our scale-model log drive down the beach. We will demonstrate how logs were moved to the sawmills back before log trucks were around. All ages welcome.

Matchless Fire:

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

How did people make fire before there were matches (or lighters)? Learn some of the techniques of calling fire from local materials. Fire by friction and flint and steel (among others) will be demonstrated.

The Timber Rattlesnake: Shadow of Misunderstanding:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Set aside your fears and allow the gentle light of understanding to foster a new respect for this mysterious, yet fascinating animal. Our Timber rattlesnakes provide a valuable service to us, if we can only learn to appreciate it.

You can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on "Events" to reach the Calendar of Events site.