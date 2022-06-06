State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug-related DUI on June 3 on Chestnut Street in Rush Township. During a traffic stop, a 37-year-old Woodland man was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief June 3 on Pine Top Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly slightly pushed over gate poles to the Bradford soccer fields. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI occurred June 2 on Woodland – Bigler Highway in Bradford Township. According to state police, information was received regarding an unconscious male stopped at the Allport Cutoff. “Good Samaritans” removed the male from the driver’s seat, started CPR, and at some point, applied an AED. Upon arrival, troopers administered two doses of Narcan and the male regained consciousness; he was subsequently transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. State police observed a loaded syringe inside the male’s vehicle and a blood test was conducted at the hospital. Charges are currently pending.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred May 27 in the area of Dairy Lane and Village Road in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 46-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported domestic June 5 on Bailey Settlement Highway in Clearfield. Upon arrival, it was learned the victim had jumped out her bedroom window and fled. She told police that 39-year-old Andrew Lenhart of Clearfield had threatened to kill a relative, as well as to beat her head in and rape her. Lenhart allegedly bit her right forearm during a physical altercation, leaving a red, swollen and bruised mark. When he eventually left the room, she locked the door and escaped through the window. Police discovered Lenhart had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and he was taken into custody. He was subsequently transported to Clearfield County Jail, and housed on the warrant and charges of simple assault and terroristic threats.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred June 2 on South Second Street in Clearfield. During a traffic stop, contact was made with a 38-year-old DuBois man who was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance(s). After field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, at which time he was allegedly found in possession of a large sum of U.S. currency, four cellular devices as well as methamphetamine mixed with heroin. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw; the case is pending further investigation.
- Police received a report about theft of services June 1 in the area of Rut Alley and Palmer Street in Clearfield. While on-scene to attempt a warrant service, officers located an extension cord that ran from an unoccupied residence and into the residence of a 27-year-old Clearfield woman. Upon investigation, it was found she was allegedly using electricity from the unoccupied trailer, and was subsequently charged with theft.
- Police reported a drug violation occurred June 1 on River Road in Kerr Addition. According to police, information was received about a disorderly male who was later identified as a 28-year-old Hyde man and determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was ultimately taken into custody and allegedly found in possession of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed as a result.