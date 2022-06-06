CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Digital Media Arts student, senior Savanna Anderson, has always been creative.

But she just started learning about web design and development in the fall of 2020, when she enrolled in the Digital Media Arts program at the Career Center.

Savanna created a Web site promoting a YouTube channel, SavannaGamez, for a class project.

With some encouragement from her Digital Media Arts instructor, Lauren Hopkins, she entered it into the Webpage Design competition at the Central Intermediate Unit 10’s regional PA Media and Design Competition, and placed first.

This allowed her to advance to the state competition held on May 24 at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., where she again placed first in Webpage Design.

“I am incredibly proud of her,” said Hopkins. “She has worked so hard on this project and has spent countless hours on both the design and the development of the site, since she coded it completely herself using HTML, CSS, and a little bit of JavaScript.”

“This competition was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Savanna. “I am exhilarated that I won, but if I hadn’t, I still would’ve walked away feeling accomplished and happy.

“Those who get the opportunity for an experience like this need to take it. Even if you don’t place, you’ll still have the wonderful memories to take as a prize, and maybe even a new friend.

“I am extremely grateful for everyone that made this experience possible for me.”

CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.