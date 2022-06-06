CLEARFIELD – A “Community Day” event will take place later this month at the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport.

The event, which is free and open to the general public, will take place Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“It’s meant to showcase the importance of the airport,” said David Schultz, president, David Schultz Airshows LLC.

The airport will host numerous aircraft, including vintage, classic, military and medical helicopters.

There will also be displays on-hand from the Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police and fire departments.

A pancake breakfast (for charge) is being held in the morning, as well as a lunch burger burn in the afternoon, both by the EAA.

The EAA Young Eagles Program will offer free airplane rides for those 8-17 years of age from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“This is a chance for the community to gain awareness of the Clearfield Airport.,” said Schultz of the event.

Located off Exit 120 of Interstate 80, the airport offers vital community services as well as flight training opportunities.

More information can be found on social media: https://www.facebook.com/events/564529158203244/?active_tab=discussion.