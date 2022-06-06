CLEARFIELD – The Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce this year’s $500 Life Fast Forward Scholarship Winners.

The Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce believes that the future of its community lies within its youth.

Life Fast Forward is a program developed and administered by the Chamber to provide career-based instruction to students throughout the area.

Life Fast Forward is designed to educate students on a variety of career paths available to them, how to achieve those careers, as well as job opportunities the area has to offer.

Kayla-Reed

Madison Wanamaker

The scholarship program is funded through businesses in “our backyard,” and managed by the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce.

The scholarship program is awarded to seniors from each of the four schools that have participated in the Life Fast Forward program.

The Chamber awarded this year’s scholarships to Kayla Reed and Madison Wanamaker, both of Clearfield, Abby Gilson of Mo-Valley and Austyn Guiher of Curwensville.

The Chamber staff extends their congratulations to these seniors and wishes them much luck in their future endeavors.