INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and twelve were injured after a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and crashed the van she was driving in Indiana County on Monday. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on June 6, when a 2010 Ford Econoline E-350 was traveling west on SR 580 Highway […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-one-dead-twelve-injured-in-van-crash/