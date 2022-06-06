The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly UBR match.

Coming out on top of the Custom Class was Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings, second place went to Jim Wonders of Johnstown and third place went to Jeff Gates of Altoona.

Top shot in the Unlimited Class was Frank Carrier of Summerville and Gary Felege of Erie was second. Factory Varmint Class winner was David Shaw of Curwensville.

Factory Varmint Modified Class was won by Ed Rethi of Dixonville and in second was Joe Lash of Hillsdale.

Pictured is Rethi, Lash, Shaw, Keefe, Wonders, Carrier and Gates.