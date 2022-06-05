CLEARFIELD – Lydia Swatsworth, a Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) Drafting and Design student, was selected as this year’s Pennsylvania Association of Career and Technical Education Student of the Year.

Lydia was selected among candidates from all over Pennsylvania. Lydia was nominated for her outstanding abilities in Drafting and Design along with participation in SkillsUSA and being student of the month. Lydia is also a member of the National Technical Honor Society.

Lydia was nominated for this award by Student Services Coordinator Jessica McKendrick. Lydia not only stands out as student of the year in PA for Career and Technology Centers, but she stands out for having an amazing spirit and attitude towards life.

Lydia’s favorite quote is to treat everyone with a little kindness. CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.