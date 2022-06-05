CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 6 – June 10, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 3022 (Berwindale)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crack Seal:

? State Route: 879 (Grampian to Curwensville)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0253 (Janesville to Ramey)

? State Route: 0253 (Allemans)

? State Route: 0453 (Viola to Jaynesville)

? State Route: 2001 (Allemans)

Mill and Fill:

? State Route: 4003 (Stanley Bottom/Mine Road)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0253 (Janesville to Ramey)

? State Route: 0253 (Allemans)

? State Route: 0453 (Viola to Jaynesville)

? State Route: 2001 (Allemans)

? State Route: 2012 (Sanborn Faunce)

? State Route: 2024 (Dimeling/Glenn Ritchey)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Allport)

? State Route: 1003 (Mt. Zion)

? State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

? State Route: 2039 (Grassflat)

Sign Upgrade:

? State Route: 0879 (Grampian to Keewaydin)

Small Paint:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

