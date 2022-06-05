CLEARFIELD – CCCTC Information Technology Instructor, Jerome Mick, was selected as teacher of the year by PACTESP, the Pennsylvania Association of Career and Technical Education Special Populations.

Mick has been a teacher at CCCTC for nine years. He was nominated for this award by School Counselor Jessica McKendrick and the nomination was confirmed and supported by school administrators, Tiffany Cover, CCCTC principal and Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director.

PACTESP notes that this award is presented to a classroom teacher who works with students in CTE and from the special populations.

The recipient of this award is someone who has a positive impact on education of those from the special populations, has the respect of peers, students, parents and community members, demonstrates professionalism and pride in their school and profession, and have a passion for the promotion of Career and Technical Education.