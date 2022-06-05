CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently met with Senator Bob Casey to discuss important issues affecting rural citizens.

Among topics of discussion was the infrastructure bill and how it will be beneficial for all Pennsylvania citizens.

Casey also spoke about his work as the chairman of the Special Committee on Aging, where his agenda is focused on policies that support seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Members of the committee extended their gratitude for his time and attention.

The Clearfield County Democratic Committee will hold its formal reorganization meeting on Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

Chair Bob Tubbs requests the attendance of all precinct committee members and those who have an interest in becoming a precinct committee member or a board officer.

The regular monthly meeting will be held on June 20 at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to all registered Democrats and are held every month on the third Monday at 7 p.m. All Democrats are encouraged to attend and participate.