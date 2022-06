Bill Shay served our country in the United States Marines and the United States Navy. Name: Willard “Bill” W. Shay Sr. Born: April 26, 1948 Died: October 4, 2021 Hometown: DuBois, Pa. and Mt. Jewett, Pa. Branch: U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Bill served for 26 years in the United States military in both the Marines and the Navy and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-vietnam-war-veteran-bill-shay/