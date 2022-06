Troop 9 Boy Scouts recently earned their Kayak, Canoe and Whitewater merit badges while camping at Letchworth State Park in New York.

The scouts learned many valuable skills and practiced them in Class 2 whitewater on the Genesee River.

Pictured, in front, are Landen MacDonald and Trapper McKendrick; in the middle row are Melanie MacDonald and Rowen MacDonald.

In the back are Cole Spencer, Skyler Smith, Kardon Spencer, Ed MacDonald, Mindy Gormont, Mike Vaow, Jess McKendrick, Aiden Rudy, Monte Diethrick, Tyler Sinclair, Camden Gormont, Keegan MacDonald and Nick Vaow.