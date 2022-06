Shirley J. King, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Parker Personal Care Home. Born on February 15, 1937, in New Bethlehem, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Millard Lee and Florence Minnich Thompson. After attending Redbank Highschool, Shirley started working at the Parker Level Works Plant. While living in Parker […]

