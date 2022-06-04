HARRISBURG, Pa. — An unofficial online directory of doctors who can approve patients for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania has been used by a competitor to steer people to his business, drawing complaints and calls on state health department officials to intervene. By Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA “This is fraud and unfair to both the physicians and the patients,” Kimberlee […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/medical-marijuana-card-company-draws-scrutiny-for-using-unofficial-pa-doctor-listing-to-attract-patients/