Whether collecting forensic evidence that will bring poachers to justice, tracking down lost hikers or live-trapping black bears for research, Pennsylvania State Game Wardens have among the most unique, diverse and exciting careers in wildlife conservation.

This summer, youths ages 11 to 15 can experience some of it for themselves.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is holding one-day Junior Game Warden Camps across the Commonwealth, providing those who attend a structured, fun-filled day learning about the career of a Pennsylvania State Game Warden.

Campers will spend the day with game wardens, gaining insight into the job and the Game Commission’s mission of managing and protecting the state’s wildlife and habitats while promoting hunting and trapping. Campers will join wardens in light physical fitness, activities, confidence-building exercises and at hands-on learning stations.

Campers will learn about wildlife forensics and methods used by wardens to catch poachers and solve wildlife-related crimes. Other activities will involve wildlife-capture techniques, woodland tracking and outdoor survival.

The camps begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Registration can be completed online.

The dates and locations for the camps are as follows:

· Southcentral Region – Saturday, June 18, at Greencastle Sportsman’s Association, 3260 Sportsmans Road, Greencastle, PA 17225. Registration is limited to 30 participants.

· Northwest Region – Wednesday, July 6, at the Polk Law Enforcement Training Center, 647 Polk Cutoff, Polk, PA 16342. Registration is limited to 60 participants.

· Southwest Region – Friday, July 22, at the Game Commission Southwest Region Office, 4820 Route 711, Bolivar, PA 15923. Registration is limited to 30 participants.

· Southeast Region – Friday, July 22, at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA 17578. Registration is limited to 60 participants.

· Northcentral Region – Thursday, July 28, at Scotia Building, State Game Lands 176, Scotia Range Road, Warriors Mark, PA 16877. Registration is limited to 30 participants.

· Northeast Region – Thursday, Aug. 4, at Frances Slocum State Park, 567 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming, PA 18644. Registration is limited to 30 participants.