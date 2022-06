Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at the Armstron County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. Born on April 18, 1940, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frank Raymond and Jennie Ruth (Hamm) McMillen. Frank was a teacher with Brookville High School for over 35 years. He also worked in […]

