CLEARFIELD – Students in the Collision Repair program at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) were awarded tools for outstanding achievement.

In photo is Shayne Gallaher, Moshannon Valley Area High School, who received a torque wrench, pry bar and plier set for outstanding performance in Cooperative Education through CCCTC. Shayne is employed with R G Auto Sales in Madera.

Tristan Evans, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School, received a wrench set for earning I-CAR industry certification and Kayden Stiles, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School, received a socket and plier set for being named the most improved student in the program.

CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.