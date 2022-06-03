CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man was sentenced to state prison Tuesday for striking a man in the head with brass knuckles.

Michael Dwane Warrick, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault with a deadly weapon and recklessly endangering another person before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and was given a nine-months to two years state prison sentence.

Prior to sentencing, Warrick apologized for his actions.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 4, police were called to Penn Highlands Clearfield regarding a stab victim.

The victim said he went to a Woodland residence to get money someone owed him. Initially he said Warrick stabbed him twice in the head with a brass knuckle type knife.

While there, witnesses said the victim and Warrick got into a fight.

One witness, who traveled with the victim to the home, said she waited outside for a while then went into the home. Because they would not open a door for her, she went back out.

Later when she went back in, she saw the victim at the top of the stairs, wiping blood from his head.

He told her Warrick gave him a “cheap shot” before he pulled something out of his jacket and hit him.

This witness said it looked as if the victim was stabbed. They went home, but after he “was not normal”, they went to the hospital.

The victim was flown to Penn Highlands DuBois for further treatment. A doctor told police the wounds could have come from an edged weapon or brass knuckles.

It was confirmed the victim’s skull was fractured, according to the report.

In a second case, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness for which he received a period of concurrent probation.