JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has announced summer fairs and festivals in the region. The dedicated volunteers and communities in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region take great pride in the many fairs and festivals that they host each year. At these events, visitors will experience a true slice of Americana while they enjoy music, entertainment, great festival foods, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/summer-fair-festival-season-in-the-pennsylvania-great-outdoors/