MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Clearfield state police are probing the alleged theft of $100,000 worth of professional baseball cards.

Troopers say the cards were taken sometime between April 28 and May 26 from an Old Orchard Lane residence in Morris Township.

According to a news release issued by state police, the suspect took the following:

Topps 40 Packs of 1991 Major League Baseball cards, Value: $40,000

Topps 2 Chipper Jones Auth. Signature Grade 10 Cards, Value: $20,000

Topps 2 Auth. Signature Chipper Jones Cards, Value: $20,000

Topps 2 Chipper Jones Grade 10 Mint Cards, Value: $20,000

The investigation is ongoing.