CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, will begins its new children’s program, God’s Little Flock, this Sunday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

Children up to 12 years old will have the option to go to the chapel for what will be similar to children’s church. Kids will learn about Jesus, sing, create and have fun!

Trinity invites all children and their families to join them for worship every Sunday at 10 a.m.

For more information about the church, worship times, as well as news and events, visit its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield) or call 814-765-9222.