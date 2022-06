Karen A Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a 7 year battle with breast cancer . She was born on December 24 1961 to Fred Moody and Frances Siracuse Moody of Forty Fort Pa. Karen was a member of St. […]

