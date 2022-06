CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man was sentenced to state prison Tuesday for striking a man in the head with brass knuckles. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Michael Dwane Warrick, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault with a deadly weapon and recklessly endangering another person before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and was given a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gant-warrick-gets-state-time-for-assault/