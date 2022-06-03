Lawrence Twp.

Police responded to a report of a retail theft at WalMart. Upon arrival it was discovered that WalMart Asset Protection had detained a female that attempted to leave the store with a cart full of numerous unpaid items totaling $1412.21. The female provided officers with a false name. The female was later identified as Nicole Greenland, 31, of Clearfield. She was also found to be in possession and under the influence of methamphetamine. She was then transported to CCJ. Charges have been filed.