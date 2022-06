BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — North meets South when the seventh annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game kicks off on Friday, July 1, at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway. The kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. (Above, Union/A-C Valley’s Brad Dittman will coach the South in the seventh annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game on July 1) Seniors from the Class of 2022 were […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/seventh-annual-frank-varischetti-all-star-game-slated-to-kick-off-on-july-1/