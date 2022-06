Robert Donald Petroff, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away on May 28, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1931, in Punxsutawney the son of the late Michael and Julie (Jurcenko) Petroff. On October 1, 1955, he married Marcella Anna (Charcalla) Petroff, who survives. Mr. Petroff was decorated for his service in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Robert […]

