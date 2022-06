Robert “Bob” James Smouse, 84, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born on October 30, 1937, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Robert James Smouse and Dorothy F. (Guignet) Smouse. On June 4, 1960, he married the former Karen Paulette (Basile). Karen survives and resides in Punxsutawney. A lifelong resident […]

