CLEARFIELD – On Saturday, June 4, Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County will host its annual Relay for Life community event.

The event will celebrate those touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.

Event organizers are inviting the community to attend on Saturday, June 4, at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

The festival style event will take place from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The opening ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Angela Chew will sing of the national anthem while local Boy Scout Troop 9 presents the colors.

Participating teams and sponsors will be recognized during the ceremony. A Survivor Ceremony and Lap is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The American Cancer Society recognizes an individual as a cancer survivor the moment they receive their cancer diagnosis.

For more information or to register for the survivor ceremony, please call the local ACS office at 814-762- 6204.

A Luminaria Ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. Luminaria bags will be transformed and illuminated.

Each luminaria is personalized with a name, photo, message, or drawing in memory or honor of an individual who has been affected by cancer.

Luminaria bags will be sold during the event at the luminaria tent or can be purchased in advance by calling the local ACS office.

Food vendors including The Country Butcher, Ice House Cafe, Kozee’s Monkey Bread, Paulie & Co, Ruble’s Concessions, and Stromboli Land will be set up from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Craft vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., selling a variety of homemade items.

Entertainment and special performances from local community groups and organizations will take place throughout the day.

The Relay for Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.

Even when facing the challenges of COVID-19, Relayers have found a way to fundraise for a future free from cancer.

Funds raised through Relay for Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings and much more.

Though Relay for Life may look different than it has in the past, event organizers emphasize their passion and commitment remains the same.

There are now more ways than ever for anyone, anywhere, to join the Relay community. To learn more about Relay for Life, visit RelayForLife.org/centralclearfield.