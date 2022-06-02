CLEARFIELD – A Maine man found with a large amount of cash after a traffic stop on Interstate 80, pleaded guilty to felony charges Tuesday.

Isaiah O. Mokeme, 26, of Portland, Maine, was sentenced to serve 18 to 36 months in state prison for dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

It was noted that this sentence will run concurrent with a federal prison sentence he received in January. He is also forfeiting $186,000 as part of the plea agreement.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a vehicle in which Mokeme was traveling was stopped in September of 2018 on I-80 in Graham Township.

After a trooper detected the scent of marijuana in the vehicle, a probable cause search was done.

In a compartment under the driver’s seat, they found 16 bundles of cash. They also uncovered a handgun and marijuana in several places in the vehicle.

His co-defendant, Hassan Ali Sheikh, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia in April of 2019 and was given a time served sentence of 214 days in the county jail.

The other man charged in this case, Jebrel S. Ennaw, 28, of Auburn, Maine, was given two years probation in June of 2020 for misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and an offensive weapon charge.