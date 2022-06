Hope A. Ross, 90, of Summerville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 28, 2022 while residing at Jefferson Manor. Born in Summerville on July 5, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Pearle Carrier Hummel. She was a 1949 graduate of Summerville High School. Prior to her retirement in 1996 she […]

