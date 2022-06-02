HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rabbi Michael Pollack stood at a podium in the Capitol, just steps away from where the legislature meets, to talk last week about the need for banning elected officials from accepting gifts from lobbyists, special interests, and others. (Photo: MarchOnHarrisburg has been pushing lawmakers to enact a gift ban for six years. Photo credit: Marc Levy / […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gift-ban-other-good-government-changes-stall-in-pa-despite-promises-from-leadership/